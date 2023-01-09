Soccer-Gareth Bale retires from football
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:06 IST
Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his football career, both at club and international level.
"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles
- Wales
- Gareth Bale
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Twitter in 2022: 5 essential reads about the consequences of Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging platform
Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
Twitter suffers major outage, several users face trouble signing in