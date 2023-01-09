Olympics-Paris 2024 track & field finals to take place in the evening - World Athletics

Left Menu

Track and field finals at the Paris 2024 Games will take place during the evening, World Athletics said on Monday as it published its schedule for next year's Summer Olympics. All track and field finals will be held in the evening sessions, while the road events will take place in the mornings on four different days," World Athletics said.

Track and field finals at the Paris 2024 Games will take place during the evening, World Athletics said on Monday as it published its schedule for next year's Summer Olympics. The global governing body for athletics added that events would be spread out over 11 days, starting with the 20km race walks on Aug. 1 and ending with the women's marathon on Aug. 11.

"Track and field competition will take place during 17 sessions at the Stade de France. All track and field finals will be held in the evening sessions, while the road events will take place in the mornings on four different days," World Athletics said. "Athletes looking to double up in the 100m & 200m, 800m & 1500m, 1500m & 5000m, or 5000m & 10,000m will be able to do so, without having to compete in more than one discipline on any given day.

"Other possible doubles include the long jump & triple jump, and the 20km & 35km race walks." Last year, World Athletics said it will introduce a repechage round in individual track events from 200m to 1500m at the 2024 Games.

