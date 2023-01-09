Multipurpose Indoor Stadium inaugurated in Chittorgarh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday inaugurated a multipurpose indoor stadium in Chittorgarh built under the central government's Khelo India scheme. He also attended the concluding ceremony of 18th National Scout Guide Jamboree held in Rohet in Pali district, and inaugurated Maharana Bhupal Nobles Indoor Stadium in Udaipur.

In his address, the minister said that the budget on sports and games has been increased manifold by the Narendra Modi government, which was Rs 800 crores till 2014. ''Three thousand players are prepared under Khelo India every year and over Rs 6 lakh is spent on the training of every player by the Indian government under this scheme,'' said Thakur, adding that the former players are also being accommodated under this campaign.

He said that 1,000 centres are proposed to be set up in the country under the campaign, of which 750 have already been opened and the remaining 250 will be opened this year by August.

Thakur said that Rs 2,600 crores were spent on the Khelo India campaign from 2017 to 2021, and it will be increased in the coming years.

''We are also promoting sports persons under the Target Podium Scheme. So far Rs 100 crores have been spent in this scheme,'' said Thakur.

He called the scouts and guides, who came from all over the country, the future of the country.

''Like scout and guide, every citizen should have the spirit of Team India and every citizen will have to work hard to make India a world leader in the next 25 years,'' he said.

