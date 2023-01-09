Left Menu

NFL-Packers' Walker apologises for shoving Lions' medical staffer

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker apologised on Monday after shoving a member of the Detroit Lions' medical staff, which led to his second ejection from an NFL game this season for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:46 IST
NFL-Packers' Walker apologises for shoving Lions' medical staffer

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker apologised on Monday after shoving a member of the Detroit Lions' medical staff, which led to his second ejection from an NFL game this season for unsportsmanlike conduct. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the NFL's regular season finale on Sunday when Walker shoved a trainer who came on the field to check on D'Andre Swift after the Lions' running back fell awkwardly.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night," Walker posted on Twitter. "I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! "I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I've made and I'm definitely paying for it now."

After being ejected from the game, a frustrated Walker could be seen crying as he walked through the tunnel to make his way back to his team's locker room. "I wasn't upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again," Walker tweeted.

"To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I'm sorry." Walker's shove also came on a day when the first responders and medical professionals who cared for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest during a game last Monday were recognised before each game.

During a game in Buffalo last October, Walker was also ejected late in the first half when he shoved a non-uniformed player on the Bills sideline after a play. Walker was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and led the team in tackles this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023