Sports News Roundup: Bills ride emotional win into NFL postseason; Raducanu sweating on fitness ahead of Australian Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly - Al Nassr coach

Cristiano Ronaldo will serve his suspension before making his league debut for his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr but he could play against Paris St Germain in a friendly this month, coach Rudi Garcia has said. Ronaldo missed the first of two domestic games for Al Nassr on Friday after being suspended by England's Football Association (FA) for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand following Manchester United's defeat at Everton in April.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next

What's next for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers missing the playoffs? Rodgers said Sunday night in the wake of a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions that his future is up in the air. Rodgers offered no timeframe for making a decision on returning to Green Bay for the 2023 season.

NFL-Packers' Walker apologises for shoving Lions' medical staffer

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker apologised on Monday after shoving a member of the Detroit Lions' medical staff, which led to his second ejection from an NFL game this season for unsportsmanlike conduct. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the NFL's regular season finale on Sunday when Walker shoved a trainer who came on the field to check on D'Andre Swift after the Lions' running back fell awkwardly.

Olympics-Paris 2024 track & field finals to take place in the evening - World Athletics

Track and field finals at the Paris 2024 Games will take place during the evening, World Athletics said on Monday as it published its schedule for next year's Summer Olympics. The global governing body for athletics added that events would be spread out over 11 days, starting with the 20km race walks on Aug. 1 and ending with the women's marathon on Aug. 11.

Motor racing-Vasseur starts a new era for Ferrari with big targets

Frederic Vasseur started work at Maranello on Monday as the fifth Ferrari Formula One team principal in less than a decade and with the weight of history adding to a burden of expectation. Only the second Frenchman to run the oldest and most successful team in the sport, Vasseur follows on from departed Mattia Binotto but with the giant shoes of compatriot Jean Todt yet to be filled.

Soccer-Martinez appointed Portugal coach, will contact Ronaldo

Portugal named former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as their new manager on Monday and the Spaniard said he would sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo to talk about his future in the team. Martinez, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who left his job after Portugal suffered a shock defeat by Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Soccer-Wales captain Bale announces end of playing career

Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 33, having reached exceptional milestones in both club and international football. Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He helped the Welsh reach the 2016 and 2020 Euros before leading them in their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

Soccer-French football president apologises for 'awkward remarks' on Zidane after backlash

France Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet apologised to Zinedine Zidane on Monday after his comments on the former Real Madrid coach drew the ire of players, politicians and even the Spanish club. Zidane was one of the favourites to take charge of the national team if Didier Deschamps had stepped down but his contract was extended after he led France to the World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina in Qatar last month.

Tennis-Raducanu sweating on fitness ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu said she is trying not to "expect too much" as she bids to return to full fitness in time for next week's Australian Open after rolling her ankle in a tune-up event last week. Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu retired at 6-0 5-7 in her second-round match against Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova at the WTA 250 Auckland Classic.

NFL-Bills ride emotional win into NFL postseason

The NFL regular season reached an emotional climax on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills, inspired by Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during a game last week, beat the New England Patriots 35-23. With 19 teams still in the postseason hunt entering the final weekend, there was no shortage of gridiron suspense unfolding across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)