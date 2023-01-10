Left Menu

Soccer-Nice sack coach Favre after cup defeat

Nice finished in fifth place last season, and also reached the final of the Coupe de France, where they were beaten by Nantes. Favre took over Nice in June last year for a second stint at the club, after previous coach Christophe Galtier left to join Paris St Germain.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:27 IST
Ligue 1 side Nice have sacked coach Lucien Favre following a 1-0 defeat by third-tier team Le Puy in the Coupe de France, the club announced on Monday. Nice are 11th in the league standings on 21 points from 17 games following a run of three matches without a victory. Nice finished in fifth place last season, and also reached the final of the Coupe de France, where they were beaten by Nantes.

Favre took over Nice in June last year for a second stint at the club, after previous coach Christophe Galtier left to join Paris St Germain. Nice said former PSG and Middlesbrough midfielder Didier Digard would be promoted to the vacant role.

"Digard has taken over until further notice after joining the coaching staff last autumn, following a stint in charge of the reserve team as well as a previous spell within the first team's backroom staff ... during the 2020-21 season," Nice said in a statement. "With Christophe Moulin's time as assistant manager also coming to an end, Digard will be able to count upon a team of staff bolstered by his former teammate Julien Sable, who joined the academy this winter.

"As the two parties now go their separate ways, everyone at the club would like to show (Favre) the utmost respect, as he will remain a special member of the family." Nice next face Montpellier on Wednesday.

