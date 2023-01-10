Left Menu

Soccer-France goalkeeper Lloris announces retirement

I have always said over and over again that the French team doesn't belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first," Lloris told L'Equipe in an interview. "I think that the team is ready to go on. There is also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan)."

France's World Cup-winning captain, Hugo Lloris, announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36 on Monday.

