Left Menu

Soccer-Brazilian Sylvinho appointed as Albania's national team coach

"The contract is until the end of 2024 which shows that our main objective is to take part in the 2024 (Euros) and we have chances to reach that," the head of the Albania's soccer federation Armand Duka said. Albania's only appearance in a major event was at the 2016 Euros.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 01:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 01:38 IST
Soccer-Brazilian Sylvinho appointed as Albania's national team coach

Brazilian Sylvinho has been appointed as the coach of the Albanian national team and has been tasked with securing qualification for the 2024 European Championship, the country's football federation said on Monday. "We have a great desire to do good work, bring positive results and take Albanian national team to the place it belongs," Sylvinho, who most recently coached Corinthians, told reporters after signing an 18-month contract.

The 48-year-old, a former player with Arsenal and Barcelona, replaces Italian Edoardo Reja, who during his three-year tenure failed to guide the team into any major tournament. "The contract is until the end of 2024 which shows that our main objective is to take part in the 2024 (Euros) and we have chances to reach that," the head of the Albania's soccer federation Armand Duka said.

Albania's only appearance in a major event was at the 2016 Euros. They have been drawn in qualifying Group E with Poland, Czech Republic, Faroe Islands and Moldova for the 2024 tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023