Left Menu

Soccer-Southampton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz

Southampton have signed Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club, the South American club announced on Monday. Alcaraz joins Croatia striker Mislav Orsic as struggling Southampton's January transfer window signings. Saints are bottom of the Premier League standings and host Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 03:17 IST
Soccer-Southampton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Southampton have signed Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club, the South American club announced on Monday. The Buenos Aires-based team added that Premier League club Southampton have paid 13.65 million euros ($14.65 million) for the 20-year-old, plus a 15% sell-on fee.

Alcaraz, who made his debut in 2020, has scored 12 goals with six assists in 83 games for top-flight Racing Club. Alcaraz joins Croatia striker Mislav Orsic as struggling Southampton's January transfer window signings.

Saints are bottom of the Premier League standings and host Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023