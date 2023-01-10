Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal book FA Cup date with Man City after hard-earned win over Oxford

Nketiah made sure of the victory seven minutes later from another Vieira assist, before he netted his fifth goal in his last five matches in all competitions for the Gunners 14 minutes from time to put the seal on a hard-earned Arsenal win. A trip to Premier League champions City at the end of the month is Arsenal's reward for the win, as Mikel Arteta's side continue their fine season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 03:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 03:37 IST
Premier League leaders Arsenal booked an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City after they beat third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday night thanks to second-half goals from Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah. Oxford more then held their own in the first half, giving Arsenal a few worrying moments while restricting their illustrious opponents to half chances down the other end.

Once the deadlock was broken by Elneny, however, a bullet header from a Fabio Vieira free kick in the 63rd minute, Arsenal were too strong for Oxford. Nketiah made sure of the victory seven minutes later from another Vieira assist, before he netted his fifth goal in his last five matches in all competitions for the Gunners 14 minutes from time to put the seal on a hard-earned Arsenal win.

A trip to Premier League champions City at the end of the month is Arsenal's reward for the win, as Mikel Arteta's side continue their fine season.

