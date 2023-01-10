Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Jenson Brooksby rallies in Auckland

Jenson Brooksby dropped a set but charged back to beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the ASB Classic on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Brooksby led the first set 5-3 before Fognini rallied to force a tiebreak. Fognini won six straight points to take that set, but from there it was all Brooksby, who finished the match with six aces and saved six of eight break points while converting six of 14.

Factbox-Soccer-Wales forward Bale announces retirement

Factbox on Wales and Los Angeles FC player Gareth Bale, who announced his retirement on Monday. Born: July 16, 1989 in Cardiff, Wales

NFL-Packers' Walker apologises for shoving Lions' medical staffer

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker apologised on Monday after shoving a member of the Detroit Lions' medical staff, which led to his second ejection from an NFL game this season for unsportsmanlike conduct. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the NFL's regular season finale on Sunday when Walker shoved a trainer who came on the field to check on D'Andre Swift after the Lions' running back fell awkwardly.

Soccer-Southampton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz

Southampton have signed Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club, the South American club announced on Monday. The Buenos Aires-based team added that Premier League club Southampton have paid 13.65 million euros ($14.65 million) for the 20-year-old, plus a 15% sell-on fee.

Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News

English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments over a potential acquisition, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, recently held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over a possible purchase of a stake in the club, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Qatar Sports Investments is considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the report.

Soccer-Arsenal book FA Cup date with Man City after hard-earned win over Oxford

Premier League leaders Arsenal booked an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City after they beat third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday night thanks to second-half goals from Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah. Oxford more then held their own in the first half, giving Arsenal a few worrying moments while restricting their illustrious opponents to half chances down the other end.

Soccer-Wales captain Bale announces end of playing career

Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 33, having reached exceptional milestones in both club and international football. Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He helped the Welsh reach the 2016 and 2020 Euros before leading them in their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

Soccer-NWSL bans four coaches, fines teams after misconduct inquiry

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has handed lifetime bans to four former coaches and fined the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns $1.5 million and $1 million respectively, part of sweeping sanctions from a misconduct inquiry. An independent investigator brought in by U.S. Soccer found last year that abuse and misconduct "had become systemic" in the NWSL.

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins cruise in Adelaide

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Danielle Collins were among those to win their first-round matches at the Adelaide International on Monday in Australia. Bencic, the No. 8 seed, beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes. Collins, the American 10th seed, handled Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in 76 minutes.

NFL-Bills safety Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) where Hamlin spent the last week said he traveled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

