Left Menu

Snooker-O'Sullivan calls for support for players suspended amid match-fixing probe

"It can only be one of two things, they either have an addiction and if that's a case then they need help, or they are struggling to make ends meet. "World Snooker could help support them rather than being hard on them and maybe change their structure and maybe not put these players in that situation...

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 09:12 IST
Snooker-O'Sullivan calls for support for players suspended amid match-fixing probe

Seven-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan called on snooker's governing bodies to provide support for players suspended following an ongoing match-fixing investigation. O'Sullivan, 47, urged caution about jumping to conclusions and highlighted the struggle to make a living from professional snooker after he reached the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace on Monday.

The tournament has been overshadowed by the absence of former champion Yan Bingtao and world number nine Zhao Xintong, who are among 10 Chinese players suspended as part of the investigation. "Before you start criticising the guys involved you have to put yourself in other people's shoes," O'Sullivan said. "It can only be one of two things, they either have an addiction and if that's a case then they need help, or they are struggling to make ends meet.

"World Snooker could help support them rather than being hard on them and maybe change their structure and maybe not put these players in that situation... Maybe help in some way where it's less punishing for the lower-ranked players. "I'm not one to be hard on them because I know it's not easy for the bottom players... Try and get to the bottom of it and try and support these people to hopefully put them in a position where they might not feel the need to have to do what they've had to do."

In a joint statement cited by British media, World Snooker Tour (WST) and the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said they provide "support both in guaranteed income and the opportunity to earn significant sums of prize money". "Our structure includes a Players' Board, and providing welfare and support to our players is extremely important to us," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
4
Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airline branded Fly91

Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airli...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023