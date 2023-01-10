Lazovic nets 2 as Verona beats Cremonese in relegation fight

Darko Lazovic scored twice to help Hellas Verona to a valuable 2-0 win over Cremonese in a Serie A relegation fight.

Both goals came in the first half and saw the hosts move off the bottom of the table. Verona remained in the relegation zone but inched to within six points of safety with its first win since the beginning of September.

Cremonese, which has yet to win in its first season back in Serie A in 27 years, replaced it in last spot.

The Cremonese players wore special shirts dedicated to Gianluca Vialli, who died on Friday. Cremonese was Vialli's first club and the shirts had a picture of him on the left sleeve and the words “Ciao Luca” (goodbye Luca).

The jerseys will be auctioned with the entire proceeds going to a charity that Vialli set up.

COMEBACK WIN Atalanta got back to winning ways but it had to come from behind to beat Bologna 2-1.

The result saw Atalanta move level with Lazio and Roma, three points below fourth-placed Inter Milan and the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Atalanta hadn't won since October — a run of three defeats and Wednesday's 2-2 draw at lowly Spezia, where it came back from two goals down and needed a late goal to rescue a point.

It fell behind at Bologna in the sixth minute. Defender José Palomino managed to block the ball but Riccardo Orsolini collected it and curled it into the bottom left corner.

Atalanta leveled two minutes after the break from a powerful 30-yard shot from Teun Koopmeiners.

The comeback was complete in the 58th when halftime substitute Jérémie Boga threaded a ball through to Rasmus Højlund, who lifted it over the onrushing goalkeeper for the teenager's second goal in as many matches.

