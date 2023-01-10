Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Jenson Brooksby rallies in Auckland; Snooker-O'Sullivan calls for support for players suspended amid match-fixing probe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Jenson Brooksby rallies in Auckland

Jenson Brooksby dropped a set but charged back to beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the ASB Classic on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Brooksby led the first set 5-3 before Fognini rallied to force a tiebreak. Fognini won six straight points to take that set, but from there it was all Brooksby, who finished the match with six aces and saved six of eight break points while converting six of 14.

Snooker-O'Sullivan calls for support for players suspended amid match-fixing probe

Seven-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan called on snooker's governing bodies to provide support for players suspended following an ongoing match-fixing investigation. O'Sullivan, 47, urged caution about jumping to conclusions and highlighted the struggle to make a living from professional snooker after he reached the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace on Monday.

College football fans descend on SoFi as title game arrives in LA

Rain and gusting winds could not dampen the spirits of Georgia and TCU fans who flocked to SoFi Stadium on Monday for the first College Football National Championship game held in Los Angeles. The defending champion Bulldogs were heavy favorites heading into their matchup against the Horned Frogs in the latest big-ticket event at the venue, which was the site of last year's Super Bowl and which will host World Cup soccer in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.

Golf-'Best in the world' Rahm questions rankings system after third win in five

Jon Rahm believes he is currently the "best player in the world" after a red-hot streak of three tournament wins in five starts, and has questioned the methodology of calculating the golf rankings where he remains number five in the world. The former U.S. Open champion won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii over the weekend with a comeback for the ages when he overhauled Collin Morikawa's seven-shot lead in the final round.

Tennis-Humbert's three-year Auckland reign ends with first-round loss

Ugo Humbert's three-year reign as Auckland Open champion came to an end on Tuesday as Christopher Eubanks defeated the Frenchman 7-6(4) 7-6(3) with sixth-seeded American John Isner also exiting the tournament in the first round. Humbert won the event, his first success on the ATP tour, when it was last played in 2020 but lost out to the American qualifier in a pair of tiebreaks.

Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News

English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments over a potential acquisition, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, recently held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over a possible purchase of a stake in the club, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Qatar Sports Investments is considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the report.

Soccer-Melbourne Victory handed heavy fine, sanctions for pitch invasion

Football Australia (FA) have handed Melbourne Victory a total of A$450,000 ($310,410) in fines and "significant" sporting sanctions for the violent pitch invasion that left a player injured during the A-League derby against Melbourne City in December. City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after being struck in the face by a metal bucket as Victory fans stormed the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium pitch, resulting in the abandonment of the match.

Soccer-NWSL bans four coaches, fines teams after misconduct inquiry

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has handed lifetime bans to four former coaches and fined the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns $1.5 million and $1 million respectively, part of sweeping sanctions from a misconduct inquiry. An independent investigator brought in by U.S. Soccer found last year that abuse and misconduct "had become systemic" in the NWSL.

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins cruise in Adelaide

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Danielle Collins were among those to win their first-round matches at the Adelaide International on Monday in Australia. Bencic, the No. 8 seed, beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes. Collins, the American 10th seed, handled Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in 76 minutes.

NFL-Bills safety Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) where Hamlin spent the last week said he traveled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

(With inputs from agencies.)