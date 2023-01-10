Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's World Cup goalkeeper Ryan makes switch to AZ Alkmaar

Australia's World Cup goalkeeper Maty Ryan has joined Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on an 18-month contract, the Eredivise club has announced.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 10:41 IST
Soccer-Australia's World Cup goalkeeper Ryan makes switch to AZ Alkmaar
Representative image

Australia's World Cup goalkeeper Maty Ryan has joined Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on an 18-month contract, the Eredivise club has announced. Ryan, who has played 79 times for Australia, has moved to the Netherlands after an 18-month stint in Denmark with Copenhagen.

"I'm very happy to be here, very content," said the 30-year-old. "You only have to look at the club and it's history to see that I'm at a really good club with a lot of ambition and a lot to play for.

"It's really exciting and I can't wait to get started." Ryan played in all four of Australia's matches at the World Cup in Qatar as the Socceroos advanced to the knockout rounds for the second time in the country's history before being eliminated by eventual champions Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023