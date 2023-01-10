Left Menu

Indian-origin man appointed Director of Toll Road Authority in US

PTI | Houston | Updated: 10-01-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian-origin man has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road authority in the US state of Texas.

Swapan Dhairyawan, 57, was appointed last week based on his background, community outreach, and financial expertise.

"I am proud to appoint Dhairyawan to the Grand Parkway Tollway Board of Directors," Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said.

"He is a Certified Public Accountant and understands the importance of being a good steward of the people's money," he added.

As a Director of the autonomous body, Dhairyawan will oversee the maintenance, expansion, budget, and economic impact for the county.

"I am thankful to Commissioner Andy Meyers Precinct 3 for nominating me for this position at the Fort bend Commissioners Court, and I am looking forward to engaging and working for substantive results. The Tollways not only connect people but they are an economic engine for the neighborhood which gets enriched abundantly,'' Dhairyawan told PTI.

Dhairyawan was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award by the India Culture Center of Houston during the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India's Independence Day last year.

He immigrated to the United States in 1999 after completing his Bachelor in Commerce and Economics in 1986 and a Master's in Advanced Accounting and Auditing in 1988 from Mumbai University. He also completed a professional cost and management accountant's degree from the Institute of Costs and Works Accountants of India in Calcutta in 1990.

Later he received his Certified Public Accountant license from the Texas State Board in 2004 and started his practice, MD & Associates LLP. His practice focuses on accounting and tax services for small and mid-size businesses.

Dhairyawan has been actively associated with various non-profit and major community organizations, including the India Culture Centre (ICC) of Houston, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, International Hindi Association, Foundation for India Studies (FIS), Indian American Conservatives of Texas, Hindus of Greater Houston and Society of Indo American Arts, and Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

