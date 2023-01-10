Left Menu

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in first ODI

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field against India in the first ODI here on Tuesday.Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India as Ishan Kishan misses out.




Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India as Ishan Kishan misses out. Suryakumar Yadav has also been excluded from the playing XI.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka,Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

