Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios has last laugh as Djokovic clash sells out stadium in minutes

Nick Kyrgios took a cheeky dig at his critics after tickets for Friday's practice match with Serb Novak Djokovic sold out in 58 minutes, proving the Australian's huge box office draw.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:17 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios has last laugh as Djokovic clash sells out stadium in minutes
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nick Kyrgios took a cheeky dig at his critics after tickets for Friday's practice match with Serb Novak Djokovic sold out in 58 minutes, proving the Australian's huge box office draw. Kyrgios had pulled out of the United Cup with an injury just minutes before his pre-tournament press conference, drawing the ire of Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt, his team mates and the media.

The 27-year-old has not played since October and an ankle injury forced him to skip warm-up tournaments in Adelaide as well, before Djokovic offered to play him in a practice match that will be played at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. "Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance," Kyrgios said in a sarcastic tweet on Tuesday.

Former American player Noah Rubin questioned the timing of the exhibition match just before a Grand Slam to which Kyrgios responded: "Well to be fair it will bring more crowd than any of your matches." Tickets for the match, a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final, were priced at A$20 ($14) each with the proceeds going to the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The Australian Open begins on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023