Left Menu

Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series

Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year. The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:28 IST
Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series
Rafael Nadal Image Credit: IANS

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world's first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday. Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series. Nadal follows a growing list of sports stars to own a team in the championship, including Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez.

"I'm really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities," Nadal said in a statement. "I also like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems. As a professional athlete, I recognise how making marginal gains has a positive impact on performance."

Nadal will be looking to defend his Australian Open title this month when the season-opening major begins on Jan. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023