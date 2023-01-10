Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland detail World Cup warm-up programme

Scotland will play four warm-up tests in July and August to prepare for the World Cup, including two against hosts France, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday. Scotland will complete their preparatory programme against Georgia on Aug. 26. "All four fixtures will provide invaluable experiences in our preparation for the tournament," said coach Gregor Townsend in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:11 IST
Scotland will play four warm-up tests in July and August to prepare for the World Cup, including two against hosts France, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday. Three of the fixtures will take place at Murrayfield with one in France, at a venue still to be confirmed.

Starting with a home fixture against Italy on July 29, Scotland will then welcome France a week later before travelling to face the World Cup hosts on Aug. 12. Scotland will complete their preparatory programme against Georgia on Aug. 26.

"All four fixtures will provide invaluable experiences in our preparation for the tournament," said coach Gregor Townsend in a statement on Tuesday. "Having the opportunity to play at home on three occasions before we depart will enable our players to feel the backing of our supporters ahead of setting off for the World Cup.

"The match against France away from home will be very important as we are going to spend time at our training base for the World Cup in Nice prior to the match and replicate the schedule our players will experience during the tournament itself." Scotland are in Group B for the tournament, which kicks off on Sept. 8. They face defending champions South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania in the group phase.

The Scots begin the year with the Six Nations tournament, where their opening fixture is at Twickenham against England on Feb. 4. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

