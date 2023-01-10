India score 373/7 against Sri Lanka in first ODI
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:16 IST
Batting maestro Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred as India scored 373 for seven in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.
Kohli made 113 off 87 balls to help India set the visitors an improbable target in the series-opener after Sri Lanka put the hosts in.
Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70. Brief Scores: India: 373/7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83, Shubman Gill 60).
