Left Menu

MP ride Mantri ton to reach 232/3 against Gujarat

Brief scores At Indore Madhya Pradesh 2323 in 90 overs Himanshu Mantri 115 batting, Shubham Sharma 72 vs Gujarat.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:40 IST
MP ride Mantri ton to reach 232/3 against Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning champions Madhya Pradesh rode opener Himanshu Mantri's unbeaten century to reach a solid 232 for three at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group D match against Gujarat here on Tuesday.

This was Mantri's, who also doubles up as the team's wicketkeeper, second century in first-class cricket, and batting on 115 at close of play, he will look to improve upon his best score of 165 on the second day of the elite group match.

Aiding Mantri in his endeavour to help MP take the first day honours was Shubham Sharma, with a 72 off 147 balls at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Mantri faced 278 balls to score his runs, hitting 15 fours and a six during his stay in the middle.

Shubham found the fence 14 times during his second-wicket partnership of 150 runs with Mantri, the duo laying the foundation for a big first-innings total for the winners of the last edition of the tournament.

Opting to bat, MP were off to a decent start with Mantri and Yash Dubey adding 56 runs, before the latter was trapped in the front of the wicket by Chintan Gaja in the 17th over. A big partnership followed as MP went to the tea break at a strong 180 for one. However, for the addition of 26 runs, MP lost Shubman who was sent back to the dressing room by Shen Patel. Rajat Patidar failed to live up to the expectations and was dismissed by left-arm spinner Hardik Patel. Skipper Aditya Shrivastava (11) was giving Mantri company when the stumps were drawn. Brief scores: At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 232/3 in 90 overs (Himanshu Mantri 115 batting, Shubham Sharma 72) vs Gujarat. At Mohali: Jammu and Kashmir 146/6 in 33 overs (Abdul Samad 46, Vivrant Sharma 41; Siddarth Kaul 3/58) vs Punjab. At Chandigarh: Vidarbha 6/0 in 3 overs vs Chandigarh. At Surat: Tripura 96 all out in 49.3 overs (Bikramkumar Das 35; Akash Pandey 4/18, Karn Sharma 3/15) vs Railways 126/1 in 38 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 60 batting, Pratham Singh 56 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023