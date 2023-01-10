Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik builds world's biggest hockey stick on Mahanadi banks, Cuttack

When one arrives at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, they are sure to be welcomed by beautiful sand art that depicts the mythologically-significant monuments of the erstwhile state. This time, not only will the visitors travelling for the most-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela be treated to sand sculpture at the airport, but one can also witness the world's largest hockey sculpture erected on the banks of the Mahanadi river at Cuttack, where the 'celebration' event is scheduled for January 11 to mark the opening of the mega hockey event starting January 13, as per a Hockey India press release.

Being in news for making globally popular sand art, Sudarshan Pattnaik this time chose to create a 105-feet long hockey stick, using 5000 hockey balls. The sand artist used over five tonnes of sand for the sculpture which also showcases the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Having taken two days to complete this incredible art installation, Sudarshan Pattnaik has once again showcased the passion Odisha has for the national sport. He said, "There is a festive atmosphere in every village you travel to in Odisha because of the World Cup. It is a very special event for the people of Odisha and there are celebrations everywhere. To welcome everyone to this beautiful state, we wanted to create something unique this time, that's why we thought of using hockey balls and creating this installation."

It took Sudarshan and his team of 15 students two full days to complete the installation and it will be up for display on January 11 when thousands will throng the Barabati Stadium to catch a glimpse of Bollywood stars who will perform during the opening ceremony. "During the previous World Cup, we had installed sand art at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and the artwork depicted the major monuments of Odisha like Konark. This time we have used the installation to welcome all the 16 participating teams to Odisha and we have created 16 national flags in the installation," added an elated Pattnaik about this unique creation.

The sand artist has also been awarded Padma Shri in 2014, for his participation in a globally renowned sand art competition. Till now, Sudarshan Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships as well as festivals. He has not only represented India in such competitions but also won several prizes for the country. It is worth noting that the artist uses his creative expression to spread a social message every time. He also holds the Guinness Record (2017) for building the tallest sand castle at 48 feet. (ANI)

