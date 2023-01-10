India thrash Sri Lanka by 67 runs in first ODI, take 1-0 series lead
India rode on batting maestro Virat Kohli's 73rd international hundred to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Tuesday.
Kohli's 113 off 87 balls set up India's big total of 373 for 7 after the home team was invited to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70.
Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) shared five wickets between them as India restricted Sri Lanka to 306 for 8 in 50 overs.
Captain Dasun Shanaka (108 not out) top-scored for Sri Lanka while Pathum Nissanka contributed 72. Brief Scores: India: 373/7 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83, Shubman Gill 60). Sri Lanka: 306 for 8 in 50 overs (Dasun Shanaka 108 not out, Pathum Nissanka 72, Dhananjaya de Silva 47; Umran Malik 3/57, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).
