Cricket-Kohli's ton helps India win 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:30 IST
Virat Kohli struck a brilliant century to guide India to a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of their three-match one-day international series in Guwahati on Tuesday. Kohli made 113 runs, hitting 12 fours and a six in his 87-ball display. It was the former captain's 45th ODI hundred and he is only four short of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record.

Captain Rohit Sharma scored 83 and Shubman Gill made 70 as India ended their innings at 373-7 after being put in to bat first. In response, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka made an unbeaten 108 while opener Pathum Nissanka scored a solid 72, but it did not prove enough as the visitors failed to chase the big total.

The teams will next meet in the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday followed by the third and final game in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Before the ODI series, India won the Twenty20 series 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

