Rugby-England's Cowan-Dickie to miss Six Nations start with injury

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is likely to require surgery on an ankle injury and is set to miss the start of the Six Nations. "It does look like an operation is going to be required but, that said, at this stage it wouldn't be a season-ending situation," Baxter added. Cowan-Dickie, who is in his final months with Exeter after signing for Montpellier for next season, has 41 caps.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:45 IST
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is likely to require surgery on an ankle injury and is set to miss the start of the Six Nations. The 29-year-old came off after scoring two tries in Exeter's win over Northampton last weekend and has not travelled to South Africa for Saturday's Champions Cup clash against the Bulls.

"Luke's injury looks relatively serious," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the BBC on Tuesday. "He is seeing a surgeon today, that will perhaps give us a more definitive result and timetable. "It does look like an operation is going to be required but, that said, at this stage it wouldn't be a season-ending situation," Baxter added.

Cowan-Dickie, who is in his final months with Exeter after signing for Montpellier for next season, has 41 caps. England kick off their Six Nations campaign under new head coach Steve Borthwick on Feb. 4 against Scotland at Twickenham before hosting Italy eight days later.

Borthwick will announce his squad on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

