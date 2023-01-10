Left Menu

Soccer-Streamer DAZN promises action to resolve Italian Serie A issues

Called to a meeting with government ministers, DAZN executives also agreed to offer affected subscribers a refund after problems during matches last week including the game between Inter Milan and league leaders Napoli. "It was confirmed that the company is willing to invest in improving the service, to place a technical operational structure in Italy and to directly reimburse all users who have experienced service disruption," Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:04 IST
Soccer-Streamer DAZN promises action to resolve Italian Serie A issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sports streaming service DAZN agreed on Tuesday to take urgent steps to improve its service in Italy following complaints from fans about glitches in its Serie A soccer broadcasts. Called to a meeting with government ministers, DAZN executives also agreed to offer affected subscribers a refund after problems during matches last week including the game between Inter Milan and league leaders Napoli.

"It was confirmed that the company is willing to invest in improving the service, to place a technical operational structure in Italy and to directly reimburse all users who have experienced service disruption," Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Twitter. Backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN won the right in 2021 to screen Serie A live matches in Italy for three seasons with a 2.5 billion euro ($2.7 billion) bid, in one of the largest deals for the video-streaming service in Europe.

But the contract has proved a challenge for DAZN, with the service experiencing outages on a number of occasions and facing criticism on social media from frustrated fans. Urso and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi met DAZN Chief Executive Shay Segev and its Italy head Stefano Azzi as well as senior Serie A figures in Rome to discuss the service.

DAZN said in a statement that it would speed up planned investment in Italy and set up a Network Operation Centre in the country to monitor service quality. It blamed last week's problems on a global partner tasked with managing traffic on its servers.

It will refund affected subscribers a quarter of their monthly fee. DAZN charges 29.99 euros ($32.2) per month for a standard subscription. ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023