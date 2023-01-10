Sports News Roundup: Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series; Frenchman survives John Isner's 28 aces and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Bale has more to offer Wales, says head coach Page

Gareth Bale could be involved in some capacity with the Wales national team following his decision to end his playing career, head coach Rob Page said on Tuesday. Bale announced his retirement at the age of 33 on Monday, bringing an end to a glittering career that saw him become Wales' most-capped male player and record men's goalscorer.

Tennis-Krejcikova shakes off the rust, Kudermetova outlasts Azarenka

Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova made a stuttering start to her 2023 season in the opening round of the Adelaide International 2 on Tuesday, shaking off the rust in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj. The 27-year-old Czech, a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open last year, was one of the form players on the WTA Tour in the latter end of last season after she returned from an elbow injury to win titles at Tallinn and Ostrava.

Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world's first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday. Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

Tennis-Kyrgios has last laugh as Djokovic clash sells out stadium in minutes

Nick Kyrgios took a cheeky dig at his critics after tickets for Friday's practice match with Serb Novak Djokovic sold out in 58 minutes, proving the Australian's huge box office draw. Kyrgios had pulled out of the United Cup with an injury just minutes before his pre-tournament press conference, drawing the ire of Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt, his team mates and the media.

Soccer-Real are still feeling the impact of a mid-season World Cup - Ancelotti

Real Madrid are still struggling to get back to peak fitness after the domestic season was paused for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. The Italian is preparing his side for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday but has to rouse his players after they lost 2-1 to Villarreal in LaLiga at the weekend.

Motor racing-Drivers must not use the sport for 'personal agenda', says FIA president

Formula One drivers must not use the platform provided by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to make statements for their own "personal agenda", the sport's governing body president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Tuesday. Formula One drivers will need prior written permission from the sport's governing body to make "political, religious and personal statements" from next season following an update of the International Sporting Code.

ATP roundup: Frenchman survives John Isner's 28 aces

French qualifier Gregoire Barrere withstood 28 aces in a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3 first-round upset of No. 6 seed John Isner at the ASB Classic on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand. It was just the fourth win in 23 outings against top 50 opponents for Barrere, who notched the only service break of the match in the eighth game of the deciding set.

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers warned security and transport a risk by top French auditors

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to finalise their security plans for the Games, France's top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a major challenge and would likely need police support. In a report presented to the French parliament, the Court of Auditors made 15 recommendations to the organising committee, highlighting concerns around a reliance on private security operators to protect the Games and risks over transport links.

Soccer-Dani Alves under investigation for sexual assault, court confirms

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves is under investigation over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub in Spain last month, Catalonia's Supreme Court said on Tuesday. Alves denies any wrongdoing.

NFL-Gronk predicts Buffalo's season of strife ending in Super Bowl glory

The city of Buffalo has faced some dark times this season but having overcome Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and deadly winter blizzards, Rob Gronkowski predicts a storybook ending for the franchise's long-suffering fans. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native said the "brotherhood" of the NFL has been on full display this week, with teams honoring Hamlin and fans praying outside the Cincinnati hospital where the 24-year-old was being treated.

