Soccer-French federation official calls for its president Le Graet to resign

When asked if Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and a national icon, would now manage Brazil's national team instead, Le Graet told RMC: "I don't give a damn, he can go wherever he wants." Anton told French newspaper L'Equipe: "Le Graet has made comments that show he has lost some of his lucidity.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club.

Zidane was one of the favourites to take over as manager of France if Didier Deschamps left the job but the latter's contract was extended after he led the national team to the World Cup final, which they lost to Argentina last month. When asked if Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and a national icon, would now manage Brazil's national team instead, Le Graet told RMC: "I don't give a damn, he can go wherever he wants."

Anton told French newspaper L'Equipe: "Le Graet has made comments that show he has lost some of his lucidity. He is a man who is tired, who needs to move on. "As far as the president of the federation is concerned, while we obviously do not intend to refer the matter to a disciplinary committee, we can only ask him to step down in the best interests of football."

Earlier, France forward Kylian Mbappe also voiced his disapproval of Le Graet's comments, saying on Twitter: "Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that." France's Minister for Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera was one of many politicians who reacted to Le Graet's remarks, saying the president of the country's "biggest sporting federation" had crossed a line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

