Left Menu

"My preparation, intent always the same, enjoying my time playing": Virat Kohli after match-winning ton against Sri Lanka

India is 1-0 up in the three-match series.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 23:42 IST
"My preparation, intent always the same, enjoying my time playing": Virat Kohli after match-winning ton against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday said his preparation and intent are always the same and he is in a happy space and enjoying his cricket. Heroics by star batter Virat Kohli and 'Jammu Express' Umran Malik outpowered a fighting century by skipper Dasun Shanaka as India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Guwahati on Tuesday.

"I do not think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always remain the same. I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I play with, I understood we needed an extra 25-30 runs," said Kohli in a post-match presentation. "I tried to understand the conditions in the second half. Tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board. The one thing I learnt was desperation does not get you anywhere. You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear, I cannot hold on to things. You have to play for the right reasons and almost play every game like it is your last and just be happy about it. The game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever, I am in a happy space and enjoying my time playing," added Kohli.

India is 1-0 up in the three-match series. Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, India scored 373/7 in their 50 overs. Indian top-order batters delivered fantastic contributions, with Virat Kohli (113) scoring his 73rd international ton and 45th ODI ton. Skipper Rohit Sharma (83), Shubman Gill (70) also scored valuable fifties.

Rajitha finished with figures of 3/88 in ten overs. Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each. Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost wickets at a consistent rate. Knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (108* off 88 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (72 off 80 balls) were exceptional but they did not get much support from other batters, except Dhananjaya de Silva (47 off 40 balls). Nissanka and Asalanka had a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Umran Malik took three wickets, while Siraj (2/30) provided a good start to Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each. Virat Kohli was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his century.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata while the third ODI will take place in Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on January 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
2
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
3
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023