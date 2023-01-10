Left Menu

Soccer-French federation official calls for its president Le Graet to resign

The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 23:48 IST
Soccer-French federation official calls for its president Le Graet to resign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role.

Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club. Zidane was one of the favourites to take over as manager of France if Didier Deschamps left the job but the latter's contract was extended after he led the national team to the World Cup final, which they lost to Argentina last month.

When asked if Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and a national icon, would now manage Brazil's national team instead, Le Graet told RMC: "I don't give a damn, he can go wherever he wants." Anton told French newspaper L'Equipe: "Le Graet has made comments that show he has lost some of his lucidity. He is a man who is tired, who needs to move on.

"We need a strong and serene governance, which unfortunately is no longer the case. All season long we have to apply the rules of ethics to leaders - especially district and league presidents - and refer cases to disciplinary committees because they have crossed the line. "As far as the president of the federation is concerned, while we obviously do not intend to refer the matter to a disciplinary committee, we can only ask him to step down in the best interests of football."

L'Equipe reported that a meeting of the FFF executive committee would take place on Wednesday. The FFF was not immediately available to comment.

Earlier, France forward Kylian Mbappe also voiced his disapproval of Le Graet's comments, saying on Twitter: "Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that." France's Minister for Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera was one of many politicians who reacted to Le Graet's remarks, saying the president of the country's "biggest sporting federation" had crossed a line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
2
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
3
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023