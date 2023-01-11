Left Menu

Soccer-Coventry City takeover approved by EFL

Businessman Doug King has become the new majority owner of Coventry City, the English second-tier Championship side said on Tuesday. King, CEO of Stratford-upon-Avon based Yelo Enterprises, acquired an 85% stake in the club from previous owners SISU Capital Ltd and the purchase has been ratified by the English Football League (EFL), Coventry said in a statement. "To get this deal ratified in just over six weeks and over the Christmas period was a great effort from all involved," King said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 00:11 IST
Soccer-Coventry City takeover approved by EFL

Businessman Doug King has become the new majority owner of Coventry City, the English second-tier Championship side said on Tuesday. King, CEO of Stratford-upon-Avon based Yelo Enterprises, acquired an 85% stake in the club from previous owners SISU Capital Ltd and the purchase has been ratified by the English Football League (EFL), Coventry said in a statement.

"To get this deal ratified in just over six weeks and over the Christmas period was a great effort from all involved," King said. "Already I have been struck by the enthusiasm of Sky Blues fans, with many personally wishing me well and I thank them for those sentiments."

Coventry had received a stadium eviction notice from their ground's new owners Frasers Group in November, who acquired the Coventry Building Society Arena from administrators. A new licence agreement, however, was signed in December. Coventry accepted a suspended five points deduction before the end of the year, after three of their Championship home games had to be postponed earlier this season because of the unplayable condition of their pitch.

They are currently 14th in the 24-team table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
2
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
3
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023