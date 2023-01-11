Soccer-Burn and Joelinton fire Newcastle into League Cup semis

Second-half goals from defender Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton helped Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. Missed chances have plagued Newcastle's recent form and again they were wasteful in front of goal in the first half against Leicester, mustering 12 shots without finding the net, with Sean Longstaff the guilty party on two occasions.

The hosts almost edged in front immediately after the restart, but Joelinton's prodded effort came out off the post, via a Marc Albrighton intervention. It was left to Burn to finally break Leicester down, with the Newcastle-born fullback finishing well on the hour mark to raise thee roof at St James' Park.

The home supporters did not have to wait long for a game-clinching second, as Joelinton made one count to make sure of the win and keep Newcastle in the hunt for their first major domestic trophy since 1955.

