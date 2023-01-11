Left Menu

Soccer-Inter come from behind to reach Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Parma stunned the San Siro minutes before halftime when substitute midfielder Stanko Juric curled a beautiful long-range shot into keeper Andre Onana's top-right corner. Inter, who beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time to lift the trophy in May last year, controlled possession but failed to muster a single shot on target until striker Lautaro Martinez levelled in the 88th minute.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 04:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 04:16 IST
Soccer-Inter come from behind to reach Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Inter Milan came back from a goal down to beat Serie B side Parma 2-1 after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Tuesday, as Simone Inzaghi's team began the defence of their trophy. Parma stunned the San Siro minutes before halftime when substitute midfielder Stanko Juric curled a beautiful long-range shot into keeper Andre Onana's top-right corner.

Inter, who beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time to lift the trophy in May last year, controlled possession but failed to muster a single shot on target until striker Lautaro Martinez levelled in the 88th minute. The Argentine collected a rebound on the edge of the box and lashed the ball inside goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's right post.

Defender Francesco Acerbi grabbed the winner for Inter with a header five minutes into the second half of extra time, having collected the ball from Buffon, who parried an earlier attempt by Federico Dimarco. Parma, who beat Salernitana and Bari to reach the last 16, saw their goalkeeper Buffon return from a lengthy thigh injury to make his 50th, and likely last career appearance at the San Siro, 25 years after making his competition debut.

Inter's local rivals AC Milan host Torino in their last-16 clash on Wednesday, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma take on Genoa on Thursday. Fiorentina play Sampdoria earlier that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023