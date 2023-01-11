Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Bale has more to offer Wales, says head coach Page

Gareth Bale could be involved in some capacity with the Wales national team following his decision to end his playing career, head coach Rob Page said on Tuesday. Bale announced his retirement at the age of 33 on Monday, bringing an end to a glittering career that saw him become Wales' most-capped male player and record men's goalscorer.

Baseball-Shortstop Correa finalizing six-year deal with Twins - ESPN

Carlos Correa's free agency saga appeared to be coming to a close on Tuesday after ESPN reported that the shortstop was finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. The deal is "pending a physical", however, which is where Correa's previous deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets ran into last-minute snags over an old leg injury.

Soccer-Rashford double helps Man United reach League Cup last four

Marcus Rashford was on target for the sixth successive match in all competitions as his late double helped Manchester United beat third-tier Charlton Athletic 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday. A much-changed United had the better of the early openings and deservedly took the lead in 21st minute as Brazilian forward Antony curled a stunning strike into far corner.

Soccer-French federation official calls for its president Le Graet to resign

The head of the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body's president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine Zidane for remarks about the former Real Madrid coach which drew the ire of players, politicians and the Spanish club.

Tennis-Djokovic, Jabeur join other top players on first PTPA executive committee

Novak Djokovic, Tunisian world number two Ons Jabeur and six other top players will form the first executive committee of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as it fights for a seat at the table with the sport's governing organisations. The committee, set to be announced ahead of next week's Australian Open, also includes co-founder Vasek Pospisil, Polish world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, Americans John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Spaniard Paula Badosa and China's Zheng Saisai.

Soccer-Inter come from behind to reach Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Inter Milan came back from a goal down to beat Serie B side Parma 2-1 after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Tuesday, as Simone Inzaghi's team began the defence of their trophy. Parma stunned the San Siro minutes before halftime when substitute midfielder Stanko Juric curled a beautiful long-range shot into keeper Andre Onana's top-right corner.

Soccer-Burn and Joelinton fire Newcastle into League Cup semis

Second-half goals from defender Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton helped Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. Missed chances have plagued Newcastle's recent form and again they were wasteful in front of goal in the first half against Leicester, mustering 12 shots without finding the net, with Sean Longstaff the guilty party on two occasions.

Motor racing-'Greedy' F1 owners putting themselves ahead of sport, says Andretti

Michael Andretti labelled Formula One team owners "greedy" on Tuesday and said them putting their self interest ahead of the sport was the reason for the tepid reaction to his bid to bring an all-American team to the series. Formula One owners have expressed indifference to the announcement last week that Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac were joining forces in a bid to become the sport's 11th team. (Full Story)

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers warned security and transport a risk by top French auditors

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to finalise their security plans for the Games, France's top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a major challenge and would likely need police support. In a report presented to the French parliament, the Court of Auditors made 15 recommendations to the organising committee, highlighting concerns around a reliance on private security operators to protect the Games and risks over transport links.

NFL-Gronk predicts Buffalo's season of strife ending in Super Bowl glory

The city of Buffalo has faced some dark times this season but having overcome Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and deadly winter blizzards, Rob Gronkowski predicts a storybook ending for the franchise's long-suffering fans. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native said the "brotherhood" of the NFL has been on full display this week, with teams honoring Hamlin and fans praying outside the Cincinnati hospital where the 24-year-old was being treated.

