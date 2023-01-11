Left Menu

Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal

PTI | Milan | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:53 IST
Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the area over the 44-year-old former Italy goalkeeper.

Lautaro Martinez had equalized for Inter in the 88th with a shot that was deflected in, after Stanko Juric had put Parma ahead early on with a powerful blast.

Buffon prevented Inter from winning in regulation with a save to deny Edin Dzeko.

Inter will next face either Atalanta or Spezia, who play next week.

