Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Shortstop Correa finalizing six-year deal with Twins - ESPN; Tennis-Djokovic, Jabeur join other top players on first PTPA executive committee and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Shortstop Correa finalizing six-year deal with Twins - ESPN

Carlos Correa's free agency saga appeared to be coming to a close on Tuesday after ESPN reported that the shortstop was finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. The deal is "pending a physical", however, which is where Correa's previous deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets ran into last-minute snags over an old leg injury.

Tennis-Djokovic, Jabeur join other top players on first PTPA executive committee

Novak Djokovic, Tunisian world number two Ons Jabeur and six other top players will form the first executive committee of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as it fights for a seat at the table with the sport's governing organisations. The committee, set to be announced ahead of next week's Australian Open, also includes co-founder Vasek Pospisil, Polish world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, Americans John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Spaniard Paula Badosa and China's Zheng Saisai.

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

World Wrestling Entertainment elected former chief Vince McMahon as the executive chairman of the board on Tuesday, the company said, adding that co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role. Nick Khan will serve as the new WWE CEO, the entertainment firm added.

Cricket-Australia take four spinners, six quicks to India for test series

Australia have kept their bowling options wide open for the upcoming tour of India and named four spinners and six pace bowlers in their squad for the four test matches in February and March. Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy was perhaps the most surprising addition to the squad that dominated South Africa on home soil to round out Australia's home summer.

Tennis-Bencic bounces Kalinskaya at Adelaide International

Belinda Bencic came through a second-set wobble to ease into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Anna Kalinskaya on Wednesday. The Swiss world number 13 looked a class above the Russian lucky loser as she dominated the baseline rallies and romped to a 6-3 2-0 lead at the warm-up tournament for the Australian Open.

Soccer-Inter come from behind to reach Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Inter Milan came back from a goal down to beat Serie B side Parma 2-1 after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Tuesday, as Simone Inzaghi's team began the defence of their trophy. Parma stunned the San Siro minutes before halftime when substitute midfielder Stanko Juric curled a beautiful long-range shot into keeper Andre Onana's top-right corner.

Soccer-Burn and Joelinton fire Newcastle into League Cup semis

Second-half goals from defender Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton helped Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. Missed chances have plagued Newcastle's recent form and again they were wasteful in front of goal in the first half against Leicester, mustering 12 shots without finding the net, with Sean Longstaff the guilty party on two occasions.

Olympics-Paris 2024 organizers warned security and transport a risk by top French auditors

Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to finalize their security plans for the Games, France's top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a major challenge and would likely need police support. In a report presented to the French parliament, the Court of Auditors made 15 recommendations to the organizing committee, highlighting concerns around reliance on private security operators to protect the Games and risks over transport links.

Soccer-Haller savours first game in Dortmund shirt after cancer battle

Sebastien Haller said he was relieved to finally make his first appearance in a Borussia Dortmund shirt following two surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy for testicular cancer which sidelined the Ivory Coast forward for six months. Haller, who scored 34 goals for Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam last season, was diagnosed during a pre-season training camp in July - weeks after he had been signed for an initial fee of 31 million euros ($33.25 million).

NFL-Gronk predicts Buffalo's season of strife ending in Super Bowl glory

The city of Buffalo has faced some dark times this season but having overcome Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and deadly winter blizzards, Rob Gronkowski predicts a storybook ending for the franchise's long-suffering fans. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native said the "brotherhood" of the NFL has been on full display this week, with teams honoring Hamlin and fans praying outside the Cincinnati hospital where the 24-year-old was being treated.

(With inputs from agencies.)