Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Blues storm back, stun Flames in OT; Tennis-Murray wins at Kooyong, Norrie dodges the rain in Auckland and more

NHL roundup: Blues storm back, stun Flames in OT

Thomas scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday. Thomas scored on the first shift of the overtime by converting a two-on-one rush with Jordan Kyrou, who had a goal and two assists in the game. Pavel Buchnevich and Nikita Alexandrov also scored for the Blues, while Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Tennis-Murray wins at Kooyong, Norrie dodges the rain in Auckland

Five-times Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally got his first victory of the year with a 2-6 6-3 10-2 super tiebreaker win over Zhang Zhizen at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event on Wednesday. The 35-year-old twice Wimbledon champion was ousted in the opening round of the Adelaide International warm-up event last week and looked to be heading for another defeat when he went a set down to the Chinese world number 97.

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

World Wrestling Entertainment elected former chief Vince McMahon as the executive chairman of the board on Tuesday, the company said, adding that co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role. Nick Khan will serve as the new WWE CEO, the entertainment firm added.

Cricket-Australia take four spinners, six quicks to India for test series

Australia have kept their bowling options wide open for the upcoming tour of India and named four spinners and six pace bowlers in their squad for the four test matches in February and March. Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy was perhaps the most surprising addition to the squad that dominated South Africa on home soil to round out Australia's home summer.

Tennis-Bencic bounces Kalinskaya at Adelaide International

Belinda Bencic came through a second-set wobble to ease into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Anna Kalinskaya on Wednesday. The Swiss world number 13 looked a class above the Russian lucky loser as she dominated the baseline rallies and romped to a 6-3 2-0 lead at the warm-up tournament for the Australian Open.

NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler, Heat set NBA free-throw record in win

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points, and the Miami Heat set an NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws in a 112-111 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Miami, which completed the second half with just eight available players, also got 22 points from Max Strus and 19 from Victor Oladipo. Butler, the only customary starter in the Miami lineup, made all 23 of his free throws, tying Dominique Wilkins for the second-most made foul shots without a miss in NBA history.

Tennis-Djokovic, Jabeur join other top players on first PTPA executive committee

Novak Djokovic, Tunisian world number two Ons Jabeur and six other top players will form the first executive committee of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as it fights for a seat at the table with the sport's governing organisations. The committee, set to be announced ahead of next week's Australian Open, also includes co-founder Vasek Pospisil, Polish world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, Americans John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Spaniard Paula Badosa and China's Zheng Saisai.

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers warned security and transport a risk by top French auditors

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to finalise their security plans for the Games, France's top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a major challenge and would likely need police support. In a report presented to the French parliament, the Court of Auditors made 15 recommendations to the organising committee, highlighting concerns around a reliance on private security operators to protect the Games and risks over transport links.

Soccer-Haller savours first game in Dortmund shirt after cancer battle

Sebastien Haller said he was relieved to finally make his first appearance in a Borussia Dortmund shirt following two surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy for testicular cancer which sidelined the Ivory Coast forward for six months. Haller, who scored 34 goals for Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam last season, was diagnosed during a pre-season training camp in July - weeks after he had been signed for an initial fee of 31 million euros ($33.25 million).

NFL-Gronk predicts Buffalo's season of strife ending in Super Bowl glory

The city of Buffalo has faced some dark times this season but having overcome Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and deadly winter blizzards, Rob Gronkowski predicts a storybook ending for the franchise's long-suffering fans. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native said the "brotherhood" of the NFL has been on full display this week, with teams honoring Hamlin and fans praying outside the Cincinnati hospital where the 24-year-old was being treated.

