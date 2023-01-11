Left Menu

Soccer-Al Nassr say Ronaldo has no clause in contract to support Saudi World Cup bid

Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210 million). Media reports suggested Ronaldo, 37, would be paid another 200 million euros to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid.

Representative image

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract where the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country's 2030 World Cup bid. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210 million).

Media reports suggested Ronaldo, 37, would be paid another 200 million euros to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid. "Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday.

"His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success." The window to submit bids to host the 2030 World Cup was opened last year and the winner will be selected at the FIFA Congress in 2024.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries. ($1 = 0.9304 euros)

