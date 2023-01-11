Left Menu

Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy defeats compatriot Lakshya Sen in thrilling encounter

World Championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got the better of the Korean duo of Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho by 21-16, 21-13 in the first round of the tournament.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:03 IST
Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy defeats compatriot Lakshya Sen in thrilling encounter
HS Prannoy (Photo- BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy defeated his junior compatriot Lakshya Sen in a thrilling three-set encounter to advance to the men's singles round of 16 of the ongoing Malaysia Open on Wednesday. Lakshya and Prannoy battled for an hour and 15 minutes, eventually, Prannoy won the gruelling match by 22-24,21-12,21-18 after coming back from a game down in a thriller.

World Championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got the better of the Korean duo of Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho by 21-16, 21-13 in the first round of the tournament. Earlier on Day one, ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth were knocked out of the tournament in the first round. Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion who suffered multiple injuries and a lack of form in 2022, lost 12-21 21-17 12-21 to Han Yue of China in the Super 1000 tournament.

Playing at the Axiata Arena in the first tournament of the BWF World Tour 2023 season, Saina Nehwal, the world No. 30 in BWF Rankings, stormed back into the contest after going down in the first game. However, the Indian badminton player was unable to maintain her intensity against the world No. 11 opponent and ultimately lost the match. Kidambi Srikanth was also eliminated in the first round of the men's singles at the Malaysia Open. The world championships silver medalist, ranked 13th, lost 19-21, 14-21 to world No. 17 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

On the other hand, the Women's duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly won India's only match on the first day of the competition. The Indian duo, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022, advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-14, 21-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023