The 6th annual NAR-INDIA Olympiad comes to a successful closure In Mumbai today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: A large-scale event for the Real Estate Sector India came to a successful conclusion today at Thakur Grounds in Mumbai. With close to 500 participants including Members across Real Estate sector in India, the 6th NAR-INDIA Olympiad was yet again organised with the intension of promoting healthy living and camaraderie in the sector. The Olympiad organised at a national level hosted by AREA Group Mumbai and open to all stakeholders from the Real Estate sector under the expert supervision of Mr. Chandresh Vithalani - President, AREA Group Mumbai and Vice President, NAR- India. As an event of such scale demands a lot of resources to be successful with a number of designated teams working diligently behind the scenes. The Event was Hosted by AREA Group, presented by Crystal and Powered by Sumit Group in Mumbai. Instrumental in organising the event for member associations over an array of various games with absolute enthusiasm and cheer were, Mr. Samir Arora- President, NAR-India, Mr. Hitesh Thakur- Hon. Secretary, NAR-India, Mr. Chandresh Vithalani - President, AREA Group Mumbai and Vice President, NAR- India, Mr. Nishit Shah - Sports Chairman, AREA group, Mr. Raju Achpilia - Secretary, AREA Group, Mr. Vajubhai makvana - Founder President, AREA Group, Mr. Hiren shah - Treasurer, Area Group, Mr. Ashish Mehta- Vice President, AREA Group, Mr. Keyur parekh - Vice president, AREA Group, Mr. Ajit Jatania - Event Head, AREA Group And The entire AREA Group committee. The 3 days sports extravaganza was participated by over 300 players from 16 Realtor Associations across the country and 4 games i.e Cricket, Badminton, Volley Ball & Carrom. MP Shri Gopal Shetty inaugurated the event on 9th Jan 2023 on the Thakur Grounds among a huge crowd of people. Prominent Developers from Mumbai & Nashik have partnered with the Organization to scale it up to professional levels. Head Table of NAR-INDIA, Managing Committee of AREA and members are attending this Grand Sports event with amazing energies and Zeal! Speaking about the Event the president of NAR-India Mr. Samir Arora Said,” As always, NAR-INDIA Olympiad yet again has been instrumental in bringing us together and support Healthy Living. We are thankful to Mr. Chandresh Vithalani - President, AREA Group Mumbai and Vice President, NAR- India for being a pillar in organising this event.” At the Closing event Mr. Chandresh Vithalani said, “It is heartening to see such camaraderie again in the Real Estate Sector. We and the Support team are more than happy stepping in to help. When everything is well scheduled beforehand and the authorities are so supportive, it is easier to work. And working for such a prestigious event makes me proud as a member of this Team.”

