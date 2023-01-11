Rugby-Farrell gets four-game ban but cleared for England's Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell has been banned for four matches for a dangerous, high tackle in last Friday's Premiership match between Saracens and Gloucester but will be available for England's Six Nations game against Scotland on Feb. 4, the RFU said on Wednesday.

The RFU said that the four-match ban will be reduced to a three-week ban if Farrell completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

