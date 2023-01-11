Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Felix on loan from Atletico

Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday.

British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix. The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency this season and started seven of Atletico's 16 league games. ($1 = 0.9305 euros)

