Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Felix on loan from Atletico
Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday. British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix. The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency this season and started seven of Atletico's 16 league games.
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:34 IST
