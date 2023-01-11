Left Menu

Rugby-Farrell cleared for England's Six Nations opener after four-game ban

The three-week ban means he will miss two European and one Premiership match for Saracens but frees him to play for England against Scotland on Feb. 4 and Italy on Feb. 12, both at Twickenham.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:34 IST
Rugby-Farrell cleared for England's Six Nations opener after four-game ban
Representative Image

Owen Farrell will be available for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4 after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday handed him a four-match ban for a dangerous, high tackle in the Premiership match between Saracens and Gloucester.

Farrell escaped any on-pitch punishment in last Friday's match after his shoulder made contact with the jaw of Jack Clement but after he was cited for "dangerous tackling". "Farrell accepted foul play but challenged that it met the red card threshold, however, the panel upheld the charge and Farrell received a four match ban," the RFU said in a statement.

The RFU added that the four-match ban will be reduced to a three-week ban if Farrell completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme. The three-week ban means he will miss two European and one Premiership match for Saracens but frees him to play for England against Scotland on Feb. 4 and Italy on Feb. 12, both at Twickenham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023