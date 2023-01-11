Rugby-Farrell cleared for England's Six Nations opener after four-game ban

Owen Farrell will be available for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4 after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday handed him a four-match ban for a dangerous, high tackle in the Premiership match between Saracens and Gloucester.

Farrell escaped any on-pitch punishment in last Friday's match after his shoulder made contact with the jaw of Jack Clement but after he was cited for "dangerous tackling". "Farrell accepted foul play but challenged that it met the red card threshold, however, the panel upheld the charge and Farrell received a four match ban," the RFU said in a statement.

The RFU added that the four-match ban will be reduced to a three-week ban if Farrell completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme. The three-week ban means he will miss two European and one Premiership match for Saracens but frees him to play for England against Scotland on Feb. 4 and Italy on Feb. 12, both at Twickenham.

