Left Menu

Hussey expects injured Maxwell to be in contention for India ODI series

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:07 IST
Hussey expects injured Maxwell to be in contention for India ODI series

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might not start playing competitive cricket in the immediate future, with BBL side Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey saying he expects the 34-year-old to be a potential candidate for the ODI series against India in mid-March.

Maxwell broke his left fibula days after Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup in November last year after he slipped at a friend's birthday party.

Hussey said on Wednesday the star all-rounder is expected to begin training towards the end of January for a potential Australia call-up for the ODI series against India beginning at Mumbai on March 17.

''He's (Maxwell) not going to make it by the end of the BBL, unfortunately,'' Hussey told SEN on Wednesday.

''But he's very diligent in his return to play with his rehab. He's been down to the St Kilda Football Club a bit and has been at the Junction Oval with Cricket Victoria.'' ''I dare say towards the end of January, he may be available or hitting some cricket balls to try and get back to play some state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the One-Day tour of India for Australia,'' added Hussey.

The 45-year-old coach said that while Maxwell was eager to get back into action as quickly as possible, his rehabilitation will take time because of the severity of the injury and the metal rod inserted in his foot.

''He's out of the moon boot now, he's been walking around without crutches and unassisted, so he's going well.

''But he's still got a big metal rod in his foot, so I think that takes a bit of time and rehab to get some movement with the ligaments in the foot and get everything humming again,'' added Hussey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023