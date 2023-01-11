Left Menu

Mehuli wins women's rifle trial, Ankur tops men's rapid fire competition

Bhavesh and Vijayveer then finished 1-2 in the first semi-finals to join Ankur and Anhad Jawanda who were the 1-2 in the second semifinals.Among the juniors, Delhis Agneya Kaushik and Madhya Pradeshs Gautami Bhanot won the mens rapid-fire pistol trial two and womens air rifle trial one respectively.

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal and Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel won the national shooting women's 10m air rifle trial one and men's 25m rapid fire pistol trial two in Group A here on Wednesday.

Mehuli emerged a dominant 17-9 winner over Tamil Nadu's R. Narmada Nithin in the gold medal round while Ankur edged out Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat with 29 hits to the latter's 25.

Narmada had topped qualification with a quality 633.5 after 60 shots while Mehuli had logged 631.2. Olympian Elaveni Valarivan, who won bronze, was fifth in qualifying with 629.3. In the top eights, both Narmada and Mehuli finished with the same scores of 264.2 to finish on top of the pile and set up the gold medal clash.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol trial 2, Ankur took a similar path to gold when he finished fourth in qualifying with a score of 580. Here too, eventual silver medallist Bhavesh topped with 585. Bronze medallist Vijayveer was also fifth in qualifying with 580, but with lesser inner 10s than Bhavesh. Bhavesh and Vijayveer then finished 1-2 in the first semi-finals to join Ankur and Anhad Jawanda who were the 1-2 in the second semifinals.

Among the juniors, Delhi's Agneya Kaushik and Madhya Pradesh's Gautami Bhanot won the men's rapid-fire pistol trial two and women's air rifle trial one respectively.

