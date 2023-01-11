There will be hunger to reach 400-run mark, says Prithvi Shaw after record-smashing Ranji triple ton

By Vipul Kashyap India batter Prithvi Shaw, who created a record on Wednesday by scoring 379 runs in a Ranji Trophy match, the second-highest individual score in the history of the tournament, has said he missed making 400 runs and there will be hunger to reach the magical mark.

With his impressive knock in Mumbai's match against Assam, Prithvi Shaw also became the highest individual scorer for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. "I felt good after 379 but missed that magical mark of 400. There will be the hunger of reaching that mark and it is natural for everyone," Shaw told ANI after his knock.

The batter remained unbeaten on 240 at the end of the first day's play and Mumbai were at a commanding score of 397/2. Shaw said the side wanted to start right from scratch on day two. "The ball was also new, we wanted to take our chances and leave the odd balls out," Shaw said.

"This is a lovely track to bat on, as you can see the Assam team is also on 129/1. We will have to work really hard on Thursday to get the wickets," he added. Shaw scored a dominating maiden triple hundred (379 in 383 balls) before being trapped leg before wicket by Riyan Parag.

Assam are 129/1 at the end of day 2, with Rahul Hazarika (60*) and Rishav Das (26*) at the crease. Mumbai declared their first innings at 687/4. Apart from Shaw, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (191) shone for Mumbai with the bat. Riyan Parag (2/167) was the pick of the bowlers for Assam.

The highest score in Ranji Trophy is by Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored 443* while playing for Maharashtra against Kathiawad back in 1948. Before his record-smashing knock, Shaw was struggling in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

He scored 160 runs in his last seven innings, averaging 22.85 with his highest being 68. However, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, he finished second with 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 and a top score of 134 against Assam. He scored 217 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and averages more than 50 in List A cricket.

Despite his heroics in domestic cricket over the years, he has struggled to get into the national side. He last played an international match for India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. After making his international debut in 2018, he has only represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I match. Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian batter, recently backed Shaw and urged coaches and selectors to help him and keep him on their radar.

"Someone like Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent. Yes, you have to look at the upbringing as well - where he comes from and the challenges he's had as well. It makes even more sense for the management and the selectors to keep him around the mix, and help him get on the right track," Gambhir had said. "If he's willing to put in the hard yards - and I know how destructive he can be, if he can go on to win games for you, whether it's trainers, management, head coach or chairman of selectors, all these guys should take the onus to try and get these young boys to walk on the right path," Gambhir had said, according to ESPNcricnfo. (ANI)

