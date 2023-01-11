Left Menu

Shagun is early leader in first leg of Hero WPGT

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:08 IST
Shagun is early leader in first leg of Hero WPGT

Shagun Narain, who is looking for her maiden professional title on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, took the opening day's honours in the first leg of WPG Tour 2023 at the Poona Club Golf Course on Wednesday.

The course, which is hosting an event for the first time since 2021, did not yield low scores with Shagun's even par 71 being the best card of the day.

Another promising player, Nayanika Sanga, also looking for a breakthrough win, was in close touch with a round of 2-over 73, the same as the experienced Neha Tripathi.

Favourite Seher Atwal and talented amateur Vidhatri Urs carded 3-over 74 each and four players including Sneha Singh and Ridhima Dilawari shot 75 each. Others shooting 75 were amateur Ananya Garg and Khushi Khanijau.

Shagun, who had an early bogey-birdie start on second and third, closed her front nine with bogeys on eighth and ninth. On the return journey she birdied three times on 10th, 12th and 16th and dropped a shot on 14th for 71.

Nayanika had a rough bogey-bogey start, but she recovered well with birdies on eighth and ninth. On the second nine she had bogeys on 10th and 16th in her 73. Neha had two birdies and three bogeys.

Seher Atwal had four birdies, but that was undone by four bogeys and a disastrous triple bogey on Par-4 15th.

Vidhatri suffered two late double bogeys on 15th and 17th in her round of 74 that also had three birdies and two bogeys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023