Men's Hockey World Cup starts in Odisha

Men's Hockey World Cup, 2023 got underway at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, FIH president Tayyab Ikram and Hockey India chairman Dilip Tirkey were present at the glittering ceremony to welcome members of all the 16 participating teams.

The matches will be held at two venues – Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar -- from January 13 to January 29.

