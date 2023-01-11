Left Menu

Rallying-Loeb makes it three in a row as Al-Attiyah stays well clear

Loeb's fourth stage win of the 2023 event left France's nine-times world rally champion third overall for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team but more than an hour and a half behind Al-Attiyah's Toyota Hilux. Al-Attiyah was an hour and 21 minutes overall ahead of Overdrive Racing's Brazilian Lucas Moraes, who finished third and just ahead of the Qatari on the 114km 10th special stage from Haradh to Shaybah as the rally entered the Empty Quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:15 IST
Rallying-Loeb makes it three in a row as Al-Attiyah stays well clear

Sebastien Loeb took his third stage win in a row in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday but reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah stayed comfortably clear at the top of the car category. Loeb's fourth stage win of the 2023 event left France's nine-times world rally champion third overall for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team but more than an hour and a half behind Al-Attiyah's Toyota Hilux.

Al-Attiyah was an hour and 21 minutes overall ahead of Overdrive Racing's Brazilian Lucas Moraes, who finished third and just ahead of the Qatari on the 114km 10th special stage from Haradh to Shaybah as the rally entered the Empty Quarter. "We have a big gap now. I hope to finish and to win this Dakar," said the Qatari.

The rally ends in Dammam on Sunday. Loeb finished three minutes clear of Audi's Mattias Ekstroem and reported no problems after safely negotiating the desert dunes.

"It was quite long, quite demanding, but the feeling was good with the car...we were the first on the track, but we had the motorbike tracks," he said. The day started without Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the triple Dakar champion who rolled his electric hybrid Audi on Tuesday's stage and withdrew with the car too damaged to continue.

That left Ekstroem as the sole Audi driver remaining in the endurance rally, with French team mate and 14-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel retiring after a crash on last Friday's sixth stage. In the motorcycle category, Botswana's Ross Branch -- who trains in the Kalahari desert -- won the stage for India's Hero Motorsports.

Argentine KTM rider and 2021 winner Kevin Benavides led the overall standings, one minute and 29 seconds clear of American Skyler Howes on a Husqvarna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023